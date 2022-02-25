Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The world's biggest travel reservations company Amadeus on Friday said losses last year had narrowed dramatically as air travel resumed after a complete halt in 2020 due to Covid.

The Spanish firm recorded an adjusted loss of 45 million Euros ($50 million) in 2021 against 302 million euros a year earlier when flights were grounded worldwide.

Amadeus, whose main service is a plane ticket reservation platform for travel agencies, made a profit of 62 million euros in the second half of 2021 after posting a 107-million-euro loss between January and June.

But annual turnover and the number of passengers who boarded flights thanks to the company's services remained well below the corresponding figures for 2019.

The result was better than expected by analysts from financial data firm FactSet, who forecast a loss of 93 million euros.

Chief executive Luis Maroto said Amadeus saw "encouraging trends" in reservations and passenger numbers in 2021 despite the impact of multiple waves of Covid-19.

According to the International Air Transport Association, passenger numbers are expected to increase this year but remain below pre-pandemic levels.