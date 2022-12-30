ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Spain's annual consumer inflation rate fell to a 13-month low in December, according to provisional data released on Friday.

Consumer prices in December rose 5.8% year-on-year, easing from a 6.8% hike in November, data from the National Statistics Institute showed.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices index climbed 0.3%, after dropping 0.1% in November.