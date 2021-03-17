UrduPoint.com
Spain's Bernat Extends PSG Deal To 2025

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Juan Bernat has signed a four-year extension to his contract with Paris Saint-Germain which ties him to the club until 2025, the French champions announced on Tuesday.

The Spanish international left-back would have been out of contract at the end of this season had he not agreed the new deal with PSG, where he has played since arriving from Bayern Munich in 2018.

Bernat, who has played 76 times for PSG scoring six times, has been out with a serious knee injury since September.

The 28-year-old's new deal comes a few days after attacker Angel Di Maria signed a one-year extension with an option for another year.

Sporting director Leonardo also needs to negotiate new contracts for star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, both of whose current deals expire at the end of next season.

