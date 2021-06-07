Madrid, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Sergio Busquets has left Spain's pre-Euro 2020 training camp after testing positive for Covid-19, the country's football federation (RFEF) announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the RFEF said Barcelona midfielder Busquets tested positive earlier on Sunday, with the rest of the squad all testing negative.