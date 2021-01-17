UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Carolina Marin Claims Thailand Open Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

Spain's Carolina Marin claims Thailand Open title

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin has bolstered her chances of defending in Tokyo later this year after claiming the Thailand Open in Bangkok Sunday over top seed Tai Tzu-ying.

The former world number one Spaniard was an imposing force with razor sharp smash shots, clever net work and an unmatched level of aggression and agility.

Marin screamed in delight as she won match point in the second set after steam-rolling her 26-year-old opponent from Taiwan 21-9, 21-16 in 42 minutes.

The first non-Asian women's player to win an Olympic badminton gold, Marin has faced an uphill battle to recover from a January 2019 knee injury in time to defend her crown in Tokyo.

Fourth seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark faces Hong Kong's Angus Long, ranked eighth, in the men's final.

The Thailand Open is the first of three consecutive tournaments in Bangkok culminating in the World Tour Finals from January 27.

The players have been facing off in a bio-secure bubble minus spectators, although the tournament has been overshadowed by three positive coronavirus cases.

Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were too good for Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the women's doubles final, prevailing 21-15, 21-12.

The win marked a record fourth title in Thailand for Polii.

In the mixed doubles, top-seeded Thais Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai took eight minutes to claim the first game against Indonesia's Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-3.

The second set was neck and neck with the home team going down 20-22, but the locals were too strong in the decider: 21-18.

In the men's doubles Taiwan's Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin beat Malaysia's Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong 16-21, 23-21, 19-21.

Related Topics

World Thailand Badminton Hong Kong Tokyo Bangkok Indonesia Malaysia Denmark January Women Sunday 2019 Gold Olympics From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

5 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

50 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,586 new COVID-19 infections

2 hours ago

Thailand reports 374 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emirat ..

3 hours ago

China reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.