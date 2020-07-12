Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The government of Spain's Catalonia region on Sunday ordered residents in and around the northeastern town of Lerida to go back into home confinement as cases of coronavirus spiked.

"The people must stay at home," regional health official Alba Verges told a news conference. The area, with a population of more than 200,000, was already ordered isolated from the rest of the region last weekend.