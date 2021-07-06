(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Spain's northeastern Catalonia region said Tuesday it will reimpose virus restrictions such as curbs on nightlife to try to tame a surge in infections that is straining health care services.

"We have to close nightlife that is not in open spaces and also impose restrictions on outdoor activities that draw many people," said the spokeswoman for the regional government, Patricia Plaja.