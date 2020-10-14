UrduPoint.com
Spain's Catalonia Says To Shut Bars, Restaurants For 15 Days

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Bars and restaurants are to be closed across Spain's northeastern Catalonia region for the next 15 days to slow rising coronavirus infections, the regional government said on Wednesday.

"The measures will come into force overnight Thursday to Friday and will remain in place for an initial 15 days," said interim regional leader Pere Aragones, describing the measure as "painful but necessary".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

