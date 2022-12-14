ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Spain's annual inflation was at 6.8% in November, easing from 7.3% in October, official figures showed on Wednesday.

According to the Spanish statistical authority's data, monthly inflation was at minus 0.

1% in November.

Lower electric and heating oil prices helped push the falling rates, the statistical department said.

It added that hotel, cafe, and restaurant prices were still high in November with an annual inflation rate of 7.6%.