Spain's Costa Del Sol Braces For Tourists' Return

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Spain's Costa del Sol braces for tourists' return

Torremolinos, Spain, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The beach at Torremolinos is nearly empty but this southern Spanish resort is gearing up for what it hopes will be a busy summer and a return of "normality".

Spain will on Monday reopen its borders to travellers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 and all along the city's promenade, hotels and restaurants are reopening or racing to refurbish in anticipation.

"We are already seeing something of a recovery with national clients," said Orlando Perez, assistant manager of the seafront Melia Costa del Sol hotel which opened its doors on Tuesday after being closed for nine months.

With bookings on the rise, this 540-room hotel will next week see its occupancy rate rising to 35 percent.

It's a long way from the 90 percent occupancy rate of the summer before the pandemic, but like other Spanish hoteliers, Perez is betting the numbers will soar as vaccination programmes in key markets take hold and travel restrictions are further eased.

And the fact that the EU's vaccine passport will be in place by July 1, further freeing up travel within the bloc, has added to the sense of optimism.

As the world's second-most popular tourist destination, Spain is expecting to welcome 45 million foreign tourists this year -- more than twice the 19 million who visited in 2020 when the global tourism sector was battered by the pandemic.

For Spain, it was the lowest figure since the late 1960s.

And the impact can be clearly seen in neighbourhoods further from the beachfront where it's easier to find boarded-up shops and hotels.

