Madrid, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :More than 100,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Spain, health ministry figures showed on Wednesday as the country emerged from a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Spain passed the grim milestone some two years after the pandemic took hold, with official figures showing 154 people had died since Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 100,037.