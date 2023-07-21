Open Menu

Spain's Drought-hit Tourism Sector Seeks To Save Water

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Lloret de Mar, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :There are no longer showers on the beach in Lloret de Mar which, like many popular tourist resorts in drought-hit Spain, is seeking ways to conserve its increasingly sparse water supplies.

With Spain at the forefront of the climate crisis in Europe, its key tourism sector is facing growing pressure to reduce its environmental impact and become more sustainable.

"It's a shame because it was nice to shower off," said Jonas Johanson, a 28-year-old tourist from Denmark as he took a stroll in the blazing sun along the popular northeastern resort's promenade.

Rainfall in Spain has been very low for the past year, leaving reservoirs in Catalonia, where Lloret is located, at just 29 percent of their capacity.

Since March, large swathes of this northeastern region of 7.7 million residents, including its capital Barcelona, have limited water usage for agriculture and industry to ensure that homes remained supplied.

But not everyone has welcomed such measures in a country where tourism accounts for 12 percent of its economic output and 2.5 million jobs.

"You can reduce water use in many ways and not leave the tourism sector without showers," grumbled Sara Loulidi, 55, who works as a receptionist on Lloret's hotel-lined seafront.

"We all survive on tourism." As the world's second-most visited country after France, Spain welcomed 71.6 million international visitors last year, the bulk of them drawn to its sunny beaches.

"You have to put some kind of limits in place," said David Sauri, a geography expert at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

"What we cannot afford is uncontrolled growth, with more and more people coming and ever fewer resources."

