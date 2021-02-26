(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Spain's scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos I, who now lives in exile, has settled a debt of nearly 4.4 million Euros ($5.3 million) with the Spanish tax authorities, his lawyer said Friday.

The back taxes were due on the value of private jet flights that were paid by a foundation based in Liechtenstein belonging to a distant cousin that are considered taxable income.