Spain's Ex-king Settles Tax Debt Of Nearly 4.4 Mn Euros: Lawyer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

Spain's ex-king settles tax debt of nearly 4.4 mn euros: lawyer

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Spain's scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos I, who now lives in exile, has settled a debt of nearly 4.4 million Euros ($5.3 million) with the Spanish tax authorities, his lawyer said Friday.

The back taxes were due on the value of private jet flights that were paid by a foundation based in Liechtenstein belonging to a distant cousin that are considered taxable income.

