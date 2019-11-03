(@imziishan)

Madrid, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Spain's far-right Vox party could nearly double its number of parliamentary seats in next weekend's general election, according to an opinion poll published on Sunday.

While the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks set to see its number of seats slip to 121 from 123 last time round in the 350-seat Congress of Deputies, Vox will see tally jump to 46 from 24, according to the poll published in the daily El Pais.

Spain is scheduled to hold its fourth general election in as many years on November 10. The last time the country went to the polls was in April.

Even with support of the other leftist parties, Sanchez's Socialists will fall short of the 176 seats needed for an overall majority, the poll suggested.

The far-left Podemos party will likely secure 31 seats after picking up 42 at the last election in April, according to the poll.

By contrast, the conservative Popular Party (PP) looks set to see its number of seats rise to 91 from 66 in April.

And the business-friendly liberal party Ciudadanos will be the biggest loser, with just 14 seats, compared with 57 six months ago.

Spain's previously bi-party political system collapsed with the entry into parliament of Podemos and Ciudadanos in 2015.

A grand coalition between the Socialists and the Conservatives could surpass the 176 seats needed for an overall majority, but Sanchez has categorically ruled out any such scenario.

For the survey in El Pais, 2,002 voters were questioned between October 23 and 29.