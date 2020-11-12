UrduPoint.com
Spain's First Olympic Champion Athlete Llopart In 'deep Coma'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Jordi Llopart, the first Spaniard to win an Olympic medal in athletics, is in a "deep coma", his family said Wednesday following premature reports of his death.

The national athletics federation was among several Spanish organisations late on Tuesday to announce the passing of the 68-year-old Llopart.

Spain's Olympic committee, which had also expressed its condolences to Llopart's friends and family, told AFP Wednesday that "what we know is that he is in a coma".

Llopart claimed silver in the 50km walk at the 1980 Moscow Games to become part of Spanish sporting folklore.

He also won the European title in 1978.

After reports of Llopart's death spread on Tuesday night, his family released a statement on Wednesday saying he was "still alive".

"We inform that Jordi, although in a deep coma, is still alive, admitted to the hospital," said the family of the former Olympian, adding that he was "awaiting the transplant service".

Llopart suffered a heart attack, according to local media.

