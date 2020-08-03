UrduPoint.com
Spain's Former King Juan Carlos Goes Into Exile Under Corruption Shadow

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Spain's former king Juan Carlos goes into exile under corruption shadow

Madrid, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Spain's former king Juan Carlos, who is under investigation for corruption, has announced he plans to go into exile, the royal palace said Monday.

"Guided by the conviction to best serve the people of Spain, its institutions, and you as king, I inform you of my decision at this time to go into exile outside Spain," he said in a letter to his son King Felipe VI.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

