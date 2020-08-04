UrduPoint.com
Spain's Former King Juan Carlos Not In Dominican Republic: Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Spain's former king Juan Carlos not in Dominican Republic: official

Santo Domingo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Spain's scandal-hit former king Juan Carlos, who announced he would head into exile, has not entered the Dominican Republic thus far, contrary to reports he had traveled there, an official said Tuesday.

Several Spanish media outlets had reported that the 82-year-old former monarch had gone to the Caribbean country, where he planned to stay with friends.

But the Dominican immigration service said he had not "entered the country's territory."The country's foreign ministry told AFP it had "no information" about Juan Carlos eventually spending time there.

The ex-king has been under a cloud since various media reported that he allegedly received funds from Saudi Arabia and probes are now under way in both Switzerland and Spain.

