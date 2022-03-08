(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Spain's former king Juan Carlos said he will stay in Abu Dhabi despite the closure of investigations into his financial dealings that led to his self-imposed exile in the UAE, the Spanish royal family said on Monday.

"For now, I prefer for personal reasons which concern nobody but myself, to continue residing in a permanent and stable manner in Abu Dhabi," Juan Carlos wrote to his son, Spain's reigning monarch Felipe VI, in a letter published by the royal family.