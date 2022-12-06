UrduPoint.com

Spain's Former King Wins Partial Victory In UK Harassment Case

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 06:50 PM

London, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Three appeal judges in London on Tuesday ruled that the former mistress of Spain's ex-king Juan Carlos I could not sue him for harassment in the English courts for the period while he was on the throne.

The judges said in a written judgment that he was "immune from the jurisdiction" in England and Wales until his abdication in 2014.

That means that Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn can still pursue the 84-year-old former monarch in the English courts for his alleged behaviour after that time.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, who lives in England, wants an "injunction and damages" due to "a continuous and ongoing campaign of harassment" against her.

She claims the campaign began in 2012, following the "break-up of an intimate romantic relationship", and continues to this day.

She filed a harassment suit in London in 2020, alleging he pressured her to return gifts worth 65 million Euros ($65 million), including works of art and jewellery.

Her legal representatives called Tuesday's ruling "disappointing", but added it only affected a narrow part of their case.

"Corinna's claim can now progress towards trial in the High Court in London," said Michael Kim of law firm Kobre & Kim.

