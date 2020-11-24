UrduPoint.com
Spain's King Self-isolating After Virus Contact: Palace

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Spain's king self-isolating after virus contact: palace

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Spain's King Felipe VI is self-isolating after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the palace said Monday.

"A person with whom he was in contact yesterday tested positive for Covid-19 today," the palace said in a statement, adding that the monarch had suspended all official activities for 10 days.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

