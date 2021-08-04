UrduPoint.com

Spain's La Liga To Sell $3.2 Billion Stake To CVC

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Spain's La Liga to sell $3.2 billion stake to CVC

Madrid, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Spain's top football league announced Wednesday it has agreed in principle to sell 10 percent of its business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 2.7 billion Euros ($3.2 billion) to help finance long-term growth.

The deal, the first of its type by a major European league, values La Liga at 24.2 billion euros and is due to be ratified by the La Liga and CVC boards later Wednesday, a statement said.

It comes as Spanish clubs, like many across Europe, grapple with a huge drop in revenues as the pandemic forces matches to be played in empty stadiums.

"It is an ambitious investment plan which will give La Liga and its clubs the resources to continue the transformation into a global digital entertainment company, strengthen the competition and transform the experience for fans," the league statement said.

"The operation will be carried out through the creation of a new company to which La Liga will transfer all its businesses, subsidiaries and joint ventures and in which CVC will hold a minority participation of 10 percent." Around 90 percent of the funds which CVC will invest will be channelled directly to La Liga's clubs, including lower tier ones.

That will give Spanish clubs more room to sign new players. La Liga in 2013 introduced so-called financial "fair play" regulations setting a maximum amount of money each club can spend on players and coaching staff each season, conditioned by income.

The move follows the collapse four months ago of plans by 12 leading football teams -- including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid -- to create a European Super League.

Spain's top flight has long trailed England's Premier League in its international audience but there has been a push to attract more consumers worldwide.

In recent years La Liga has opened offices in Shanghai, Delhi, New York, Johannesburg and Dubai. It now has representatives in over 40 countries.

- Appeal to Asia - La Liga has also changed some match times to earlier in the afternoon, so they air at an appealing time in Asia.

Its international audience in the 2018-19 season was 2.7 million viewers, with "El Clasico" matches between arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona one of the most watched games in club football.

A private equity consortium including CVC sought to buy a stake in the media division of Italy's main football league but the deal floundered earlier this year because major clubs including Juventus and Inter Milan opposed it, arguing the price offered was too low.

CVC has prior experience with investments in sports-related businesses.

The firm, which manages about $87 billion of assets, has invested in Formula One auto racing and has weighed buying into the Six Nations international rugby union organisation.

Related Topics

Football Delhi Business Minority Europe Dubai Company Shanghai Buy Johannesburg Barcelona Price New York Italy Money Media All Top Asia Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Premier League Juventus Inter Milan Billion Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $72.71 a barrel Tuesday

10 minutes ago
 Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale ..

Your Next Best Buy – HUAWEI Band 6 Goes on Sale Nationwide

18 minutes ago
 Motorway police launch drive to check driving lice ..

Motorway police launch drive to check driving licens, others documents

2 minutes ago
 UN chief welcomes 'historic' IMF liquidity boost f ..

UN chief welcomes 'historic' IMF liquidity boost for governments in need

2 minutes ago
 PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post ..

PM Imran nominates Abdul Qayyum Niazi for the post of AJK PM

24 minutes ago
 KP Home Department issues SOPs for Ashra e Muharra ..

KP Home Department issues SOPs for Ashra e Muharram

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.