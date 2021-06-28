UrduPoint.com
Spain's Largest Cities Launch Campaigns To Lure Back Int'l Visitors

Mon 28th June 2021

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Madrid and Barcelona, Spain's two largest cities, have launched promotion campaigns to lure back international tourists now that the health restrictions in the country are being relaxed.

"If life were a city, it'd be Madrid" and "Barcelona like never before" are the slogans of the two campaigns aimed at reactivating tourism after over a year of mobility restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campaigns come with lively promotional videos running in Spanish and English that highlight some of the unique attractions of each city. The Barcelona video is a montage showing visitors enjoying different aspects of the city, while the Madrid video proposes ten activities there.

