UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Oldest Police Force Gets First Female Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:00 AM

Spain's oldest police force gets first female chief

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Spain appointed Friday a woman to head the country's oldest police force, the Guardia Civil, for the first time in the agency's 175-year history.

The interior ministry said in a statement it had appointed Maria Gamez, formerly the central government representative in the southern province of Malaga, as the "first woman" a the helm of the 80,000-strong Guardia Civil force.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in office since June 2018, has made feminism and the promotion of women to positions of power a cornerstone of his policies.

"In 1988 women were allowed to join the Guardia Civil, now nearly 6,000 woman are part of this institution.

Today, over 30 years later, a woman will be its director general. We can continue to advance towards real equality. Congratulations Maria!," he tweeted after his cabinet approved Gamez's nomination.

Sanchez, who was sworn in for a second term earlier this Monday, appointed a 22-member cabinet which has an equal number of men and women.

Three of his four deputies are women and females occupy key posts such as industry, foreign affairs and the economy.

The Guardia Civil mainly patrols rural areas and investigates crimes there while Spain's National Police focuses on urban areas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Interior Ministry Malaga Spain June Women 2018 Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Ex-security chief turns up dead in Armenia

59 minutes ago

Lebanese block roads as protests enter fourth mont ..

1 hour ago

Ukraine president Zelensky rejects PM's resignatio ..

1 hour ago

Al Nasr crowned champions of Arabian Gulf Cup

1 hour ago

Consulate of China celebrates Chinese New Year

2 hours ago

OSCE Voices Concern Over Chisinau-Tiraspol Transpo ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.