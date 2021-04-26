UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Pamplona Bull-run Cancelled Due To Pandemic

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

Spain's Pamplona bull-run cancelled due to pandemic

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain's best-known bull-running festival held in the northern city of Pamplona will be cancelled for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pamplona's mayor said Monday.

"It is with regret that I am forced to officially cancel the San Fermin festival for this year 2021", Enrique Maya told a news conference.

He said staging the festival, normally held in July and which includes the hair-raising daily bull runs, would be "a very high risk" as the number of people vaccinated is still too low.

The Navarre region, the capital of which is Pamplona, has one of the highest rates of Covid-19 in Spain.

The regional authorities had already said in February that the festival would likely have to be cancelled for a second consecutive year.

The festival in honour of the patron saint of Spain's northern Navarre region -- San Fermin -- dates back to medieval times and involves religious processions, concerts and all-night partying in addition to the bull runs that have made it famous.

The festival draws tourists from around the world and its cancellation will deal another blow to the local economy, already reeling from restrictions to contain the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

World Pamplona San Spain February July From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

11 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

42 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

49 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

50 minutes ago

Myanmar junta postpones Suu Kyi court date again

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.