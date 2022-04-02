(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seville, Spain, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Members of Spain's opposition Popular Party (PP) gathered in Seville Friday to appoint a pragmatic moderate as their new leader in the hope he will return the right-wing faction to government.

The two-day extraordinary congress will culminate on Saturday with the appointment of 60-year-old Alberto Nunez Feijoo, a respected veteran who has governed the northwestern Galicia region for 13 years.

"I have come here to win and to govern," he said as he presented his candidacy to head the party night.

As Spain's new opposition leader, he takes over as Spain grapples with record inflation levels and widespread social unrest over spiralling prices ahead of national elections which are due by the end of 2023.

The PP was in power until mid-2018 when its prime minister Mariano Rajoy lost a no-confidence motion, ushering in a Socialist government led by Pedro Sanchez, the current premier.

Feijoo's appointment comes in the wake of a bitter internal split within the PP that erupted in February and brought down party chief Pablo Casado.

The Galician leader is the only candidate running, his nomination unanimously accepted within the party in a sign of the desire to put aside internal differences.

When he took over as PP chief in July 2018, Casado was a young hardliner who promised to breathe new life into a party snarled in corruption and bleeding votes.

But barely four years later, the 41-year-old was left fighting for his political life after an explosive confrontation with Isabel Diaz Ayuso, 43, whose success as Madrid regional leader threw his own lacklustre leadership into sharp relief.

Casado told the gathering he would give up his seat in parliament and quit all "positions of responsibility" within the PP.

"I take this decision with the satisfaction of having fulfilled my duty," he said.

- More than just words - Two former PP prime ministers addressed the congress earlier on Friday: Jose María Aznar, who was premier between 1996-2004, and Rajoy, who served between 2011-2018.

Both urged the party to rally around Feijoo, who is the only candidate running to take the helm of the PP.

"We must bet on his success, because his success is everyone's success, and it will be the success of Spain," said Aznar, who gave his speech by video link because he has Covid-19.

The PP is now trying to get across the idea that Feijoo will usher in a more serious style of national leadership focused on good management, rather than the purely message-focused approach of younger politicians.

"We've seen the emergence in Spain of leaders who thought politics was just about getting a message across... with Sanchez it's almost all about PR," a senior party source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Feijoo has won four absolute majorities in Galicia, an area where the Socialists pose no threat and where the far-right Vox has made no headway despite growing popularity across Spain.

The big question is how he will fare at a national level where the political scene is the opposite.

"Feijoo has the experience, the ability and the talent to take advantage of this opportunity and succeed," Aznar told El Mundo newspaper.