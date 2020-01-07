UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain's Sanchez Faces Tight Parliament Vote To Remain PM

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Spain's Sanchez faces tight parliament vote to remain PM

Madrid, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Spain's parliament will vote Tuesday on whether to confirm Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez as prime minister at the helm of the country's first-ever coalition government.

Sanchez, who has stayed on as a caretaker premier since inconclusive elections last year, is seeking to be reappointed for another term. He wants to form a minority coalition government with hard-left party Podemos this time around.

On Sunday Sanchez lost a first confidence vote having failed to win backing from an absolute majority in the 350-seat parliament.

He now faces a second vote on Tuesday when he needs just a simple majority -- more yes votes than no -- to remain prime minister.

While the political math works in his favour after the Socialists struck a deal last week with the 13 lawmakers from Catalan separatist party ERC to abstain, the numbers still look tight.

At the latest count Sanchez, 47, could win on Tuesday by a margin of just two votes after the sole lawmaker from the regional Coalicion Canaria formation broke party ranks at the weekend to say she would vote against him instead of abstaining.

Spain, the eurozone's fourth-largest economy, has been in political gridlock without a proper government for most of the past year after two inconclusive elections in April and November.

Sanchez's Socialists won a repeat November 10 poll but were weakened, taking 120 seats -- three fewer than in April -- in an election which saw upstart far-right party Vox surge to third place.

Sanchez quickly struck a deal with Podemos to form what would be the first post-dictatorship coalition government in Spain, despite having previously said that a coalition with the far-left party would keep him up at night.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Spain April November Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

7 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

9 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.