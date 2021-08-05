(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Spain's Sandra Sanchez Jaime won the first ever Olympic Games karate gold medal in Tokyo on Thursday.

She ensured her name would be in the sport's history books by beating Japan's Kiyou Shimizu in the women's kata final.

Karate was included for the first time on the Olympic programme for the pandemic-delayed 2020 Games, but was not included on the menu for Paris 2024.