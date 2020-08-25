UrduPoint.com
Spain's Suarez Navarro Pulls Out Of US Open

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Two-time US Open quarter-finalist Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain pulled out of the upcoming Grand Slam tournament Monday citing unspecified "health reasons".

Suarez, 31 and ranked 68th in the world, had already pulled out of this week's Western & Southern Open, the ATP and WTA event usually held in Cincinnati but moved this year to the National Tennis Center in New York where players are competing in a quarantine "bubble.

" The US Open will begin at the venue on August 31.

"Unfortunately I had to withdraw from the @usopen due to health reasons," she said on Twitter. "I'm not ready to compete at the moment, so I'm following medical advice."Suarez, who achieved a career-high sixth in the world in 2015, has battled injuries in recent years.

The Spaniard will be replaced in the main draw of the US Open by Japan's Kurumi Nara, ranked 142 in the world.

