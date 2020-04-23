UrduPoint.com
Spain's Virus Death Toll Tops 22,000

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Spain said Thursday 440 people died in the past 24 hours from the new coronavirus, a slight increase for the third day running, bringing the overall death toll to 22,157.

The country has suffered the third-highest number of deaths in the world from the pandemic after the United States and Italy, with infections now more than 213,000 cases, health ministry figures showed.

