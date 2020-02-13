Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Organisers of the World Mobile Congress said Wednesday that the world's top mobile trade fair would be cancelled following an exodus of industry heavyweights over coronavirus fears.

The GSMA, which organises the annual show which had been due to run in Spain from February 24-27, said in a statement it "has cancelled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event."