UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Actor Antonio Banderas 'cured' Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas 'cured' of coronavirus

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Spanish actor Antonio Banderas said Tuesday that he was "cured" of the coronavirus, which he contracted several weeks ago.

The actor known for his roles in films like "The Mask of Zorro" and "Philadelphia" said on Twitter he had kept to a "disciplined confinement" for 21 days since learning he was infected.

He publicly announced he had tested positive on his 60th birthday on August 10.

At the time, he said that he had been feeling "relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual".

Banderas did not reveal where he had spent his three weeks in quarantine.

He has previously suffered a heart attack at a home he owns in Britain.

Describing himself Tuesday as "cured", he added that "my thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did.

"I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight," Banderas said.

In January the actor received his first Oscar nomination for his role in Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory" in which he plays a film director in decline who reflects on his life.

In the end the award for best actor in a leading role went to Hollywood actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Related Topics

Attack Film And Movies Twitter Philadelphia Joaquin Phoenix January August Oscar Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

26 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.