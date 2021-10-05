Spanish authorities say 14 people rescued at sea, none dead

Madrid, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Spanish authorities, who initially said on Monday that they had found 11 bodies off the Balearic Islands, corrected their assessment in the evening to say that 14 people had been found alive with no bodies found as yet.

Fourteen people travelling in the type of makeshift boat used by migrants "have been recovered alive. No fatalities have been located for the moment," the Balearic prefecture said, adding that they were still searching for three people presumed missing.