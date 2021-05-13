UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Asks For EU Ruling On Whether UEFA Abused Position Over Super League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Spanish court asks for EU ruling on whether UEFA abused position over Super League

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :A court in Madrid has asked the European justice system to rule on whether UEFA and FIFA abused their dominant position over the proposed European Super League, according to an official ruling seen by AFP.

A Madrid Commercial Court has referred a question to the European Union's Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling on whether European Union rules prohibiting monopolies, may apply to the governing bodies of European and world football in relation to the aborted European Super League.

Related Topics

Football World European Union FIFA Madrid May Court

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

18 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.