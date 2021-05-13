Spanish court asks for EU ruling on whether UEFA abused position over Super League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :A court in Madrid has asked the European justice system to rule on whether UEFA and FIFA abused their dominant position over the proposed European Super League, according to an official ruling seen by AFP.

A Madrid Commercial Court has referred a question to the European Union's Court of Justice for a preliminary ruling on whether European Union rules prohibiting monopolies, may apply to the governing bodies of European and world football in relation to the aborted European Super League.