Spanish court suspends lockdown of virus-hit Catalonia area

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A local court on Monday suspended a home confinement order imposed on over 200,000 people in the Spanish region of Catalonia after an upsurge in virus cases.

"The Lerida district court has decided not to ratify the measures of the 12 July resolution," the Catalan supreme court said on its Twitter account. The decision, which suspends the stay-at-home order, can be appealed.