UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Suspends Lockdown Of Virus-hit Catalonia Area

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:50 PM

Spanish court suspends lockdown of virus-hit Catalonia area

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :A local court on Monday suspended a home confinement order imposed on over 200,000 people in the Spanish region of Catalonia after an upsurge in virus cases.

"The Lerida district court has decided not to ratify the measures of the 12 July resolution," the Catalan supreme court said on its Twitter account. The decision, which suspends the stay-at-home order, can be appealed.

Related Topics

Resolution Supreme Court Twitter July Court

Recent Stories

Bollywood Superstar Aishwaray Rai Bachchan tests p ..

11 minutes ago

OPPO Redefines the A Series User Experience with O ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5, 266 with 251, 625 cases of Cor ..

41 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day today

1 hour ago

PM reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment for ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.