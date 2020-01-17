UrduPoint.com
Spanish Driver Carlos Sainz Wins Dakar Rally For Third Time

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time

Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Veteran Spanish driver Carlos Sainz won the Dakar Rally for the third time on Friday, finishing with a comfortable winning margin in Saudi Arabia.

The 57-year-old led from the third stage and crossed the finish line 6min 21sec ahead of nearest challenger and reigning champion Nasser al-Attiyah of Qatar, who had managed to cut Sainz's lead to just 24 seconds on Tuesday but fell back after navigation blunders.

Stephane Peterhansel was third at 9 min 58 sec behind in his Mini. Both the Frenchman and Sainz won four stages each in the marathon 12-day, 7,800-kilometre(4,800-mile) race.

