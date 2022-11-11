UrduPoint.com

Spanish Driver's Car Destroyed By Mid-race Fire At Rally Japan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Spanish driver's car destroyed by mid-race fire at Rally Japan

Aichi, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Spanish driver Dani Sordo and his co-driver escaped unhurt but were forced to retire from Rally Japan after their car was destroyed by a dramatic mid-race fire on Friday.

Sordo said he smelled petrol and saw fire "coming between the seats" of he and Candido Carrera's Hyundai as they tackled the second stage of the race along a woodland road.

Sordo stopped the car and they jumped out and tried to put out the blaze with fire extinguishers, but it soon engulfed the vehicle and left them with no choice but to abandon it.

"After a few minutes it started to burn, it was coming from the rear and we tried to put it out, but it was absolutely impossible," said the driver, who has finished on the podium three times this season.

"I'm sorry for the team -- to lose a car like this, it's a bad day." The stage was consequently red-flagged and the next section was cancelled.

Britain's Elfyn Evans took the overall lead at the end of the second day.

Evans won two of the day's stages and was three seconds ahead of Belgium's Thierry Neuville.

Finland's newly crowned world champion Kalle Rovanpera was 5.1sec off the lead in third place.

"This one was pretty OK with the grip," Rovanpera said, after the second of his two stage wins for the day.

"On the wide parts it's not easy and we have been struggling with understeer the whole day, so I didn't have full confidence." Eight-time world champion Sebastien Ogier, who won Thursday's opening stage, was forced to change a deflated tyre on the second stage and ended the day 2min, 49.8sec off the pace.

"Our race is already over," said Ogier.

Ireland's Craig Breen retired after crashing into a barrier on the second stage.

The final stage of the day was cancelled because of damage to the course caused by Breen's crash.

amk/pst

Related Topics

Fire Petrol World Driver Road Vehicle Car Lead Craig Belgium Japan From Hyundai Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

12 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.