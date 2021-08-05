UrduPoint.com

Spanish Football Grounds Capped At 40% Attendance, Fans Masked

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

Spanish football grounds capped at 40% attendance, fans masked

Madrid, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Spanish football grounds will have a 40% cap on attendance due to Covid-19 with all fans required to mask up, the country's health minister said on Wednesday.

"We will allow a maximum capacity of 40% of stadiums, outdoors while always guaranteeing social distancing of 1.5m," Carolina Darias told a news conference.

Access to the stadiums will be reserved preferably for season ticket holders and "local fans" in order to limit the movement of supporters throughout the country.

Furthermore, wearing a mask will be "compulsory" in all grounds while the consumption of drinks, food and tobacco will be prohibited, she added.

"Training sessions will preferably be carried out without a crowd or, if not, within limits." These measures come into force from August 13, when La Liga resumes, until August 29, when they can be revised.

Spain has been facing a new wave of coronavirus cases.

Several regions have reintroduced restrictions, including Catalonia where a curfew has been imposed in Barcelona.

Meetings in the area have also been limited to 10 people.

