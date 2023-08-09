Open Menu

Spanish Manager Julen Lopetegui Leaves Wolverhampton

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Wolverhampton Wanderers' Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui left the English Premier League club a few days before the new season begins.

"Wolves and Julen Lopetegui have reached an agreement to part ways, ending the Spaniard's nine-month reign as head coach at the club," the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Lopetegui joined Wolves in November and successfully guided the club to Premier League safety, however, the head coach and club acknowledged and accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution for all parties," the club added. In the Lopetegui term, the Wolves finished last season in the 13th spot.

The 2023-24 Premier League will begin Friday. In the first week, Wolves will visit Manchester United on Monday, Aug. 14 at Old Trafford.

