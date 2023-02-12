Spanish Marines save 7-year-old boy from under rubble

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :- Spanish marines who joined the country's rescue efforts in Türkiye on Sunday saved a 7-year-old boy.

The search and rescue efforts had been ongoing since late Saturday in Iskenderun where the marines located the boy alive, the Spanish Defense Staff said on Twitter.

Also, a firefighting team including members from the cities of Malaga and Huelva saved three people under the debris in Serinyol, Hatay on Friday, according to the Spanish Embassy in Ankara.

Some 22,300 people were killed and over 80,000 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, according to the latest official figures.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, also including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

In neighboring Syria, the death toll has climbed above 3,300, with more than 5,200 people wounded, according to compiled figures.