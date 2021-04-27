UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Minister Sent Red-stained Knife

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:30 AM

Spanish minister sent red-stained knife

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said Monday she had received by post a knife covered in red stains, days after other top leftist politicians in Spain received bullets and death threats.

The left, which is trailing in the polls ahead of the May 4 regional election in Madrid, blames the far-right for the threats.

"We can't be intimidated. We are conscious that democracy will defeat hate," Reyes Maroto told reporters outside parliament after filing a complaint with police over the letter.

She held up a photo of the knife covered in red stains. Police are investigating if the stains were blood or paint.

Maroto, a socialist, has served as minister of tourism and industry in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's left-wing government since 2018.

She has campaigned intensely in support of the Socialist party's candidate to head the regional government of Madrid ahead of next week´s polls.

Sanchez "strongly condemned" the threats in a tweet.

"Enough! We are not going to let this pass. We are not going to accept that hatred disrupts coexistence in Spain," he added.

Spanish media reported that the man who suffers from mental health problems had been identified as being the person who sent the knife.

Contacted by AFP, a National Police spokeswoman confirmed the suspect had been indentified but declined to give more information.

Outgoing regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a rising star of the conservative Popular Party (PP), accused the left of trying to use the threats for political gain.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Parliament Democracy Reyes Man Madrid Spain May 2018 Post Media From Government Industry Top Blood

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

7 hours ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

7 hours ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

7 hours ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

7 hours ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

7 hours ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.