Spanish minister sent red-stained knife

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said Monday she had received by post a knife covered in red stains, days after other top leftist politicians in Spain received bullets and death threats.

The left, which is trailing in the polls ahead of the May 4 regional election in Madrid, blames the far-right for the threats.

"We can't be intimidated. We are conscious that democracy will defeat hate," Reyes Maroto told reporters outside parliament after filing a complaint with police over the letter.

She held up a photo of the knife covered in red stains. Police are investigating if the stains were blood or paint.

Maroto, a socialist, has served as minister of tourism and industry in Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's left-wing government since 2018.

She has campaigned intensely in support of the Socialist party's candidate to head the regional government of Madrid ahead of next week´s polls.

Sanchez "strongly condemned" the threats in a tweet.

"Enough! We are not going to let this pass. We are not going to accept that hatred disrupts coexistence in Spain," he added.

Spanish media reported that the man who suffers from mental health problems had been identified as being the person who sent the knife.

Contacted by AFP, a National Police spokeswoman confirmed the suspect had been indentified but declined to give more information.

Outgoing regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a rising star of the conservative Popular Party (PP), accused the left of trying to use the threats for political gain.