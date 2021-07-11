UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Officer Dies In Helicopter Crash During Anti-drug Operation

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Spanish officer dies in helicopter crash during anti-drug operation

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A Spanish customs agent died Sunday after a customs agency helicopter crashed into the sea while chasing suspected drug smugglers off Spain's southern coast, officials said.

Two other customs agents who were also on board the chopper when it went down in waters near Sotogrande, a coastal down near Gibraltar, survived the crash, a union for Spain's Civil Guard police force said in a tweet.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, it added.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered his condolences to the agent's family, and thanked security forces for their work, in a tweet.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo also expressed his condolences to the agency's family and sent his "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to the two agents who survived the crash.

Spain's southern coast is a key entry point for drugs bound for Europe due to its proximity to Morocco, a major hashish producer. Smugglers use speedboats to make runs from Morocco.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Europe Drugs Died Gibraltar Spain Morocco Sunday Family From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

2 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

4 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.