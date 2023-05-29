Spanish PM calls snap elections after local poll drubbing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a surprise July 23 snap election on Monday, a day after his Socialists suffered a drubbing in local and regional polls.

Widely seen as a dress rehearsal for a general election that had been expected at the end of the year, Sunday's polls saw the main opposition conservative Popular Party chalk up the largest number of local votes.

The PP also scored significant gains at a regional level, seizing six regions that had been under Socialist control.

In a televised address, Sanchez said he had informed King Felipe VI of his decision to dissolve parliament and "call a general election" on July 23.

"I have taken this decision in light of the results of yesterday's elections," he said.

"As the head of the government and of the Socialist party, I take responsibility for the results and I think it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the popular will."The polls will come shortly after Spain takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1.