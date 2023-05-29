UrduPoint.com

Spanish PM Calls Snap Elections After Local Poll Drubbing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Spanish PM calls snap elections after local poll drubbing

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a surprise July 23 snap election on Monday, a day after his Socialists suffered a drubbing in local and regional polls.

Widely seen as a dress rehearsal for a general election that had been expected at the end of the year, Sunday's polls saw the main opposition conservative Popular Party chalk up the largest number of local votes.

The PP also scored significant gains at a regional level, seizing six regions that had been under Socialist control.

In a televised address, Sanchez said he had informed King Felipe VI of his decision to dissolve parliament and "call a general election" on July 23.

"I have taken this decision in light of the results of yesterday's elections," he said.

"As the head of the government and of the Socialist party, I take responsibility for the results and I think it is necessary to respond and submit our democratic mandate to the popular will."The polls will come shortly after Spain takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on July 1.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament European Union Spain July Sunday Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-Gen ..

UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

3 minutes ago
 Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

Aldar announces acquisition of Basatin

33 minutes ago
 Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegat ..

Punjab govt forms committee to probe PTI's allegation of mistreatment of women p ..

1 hour ago
 Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of natio ..

Dar avoids tough questions about recovery of national economy

2 hours ago
 Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to natio ..

Info Minister asks PTI chief to apologize to nation over violence

2 hours ago
 SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elec ..

SC hears ECP's review petition against May 14 elections

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.