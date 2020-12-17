Spanish PM in quarantine after contact with Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was in quarantine Thursday after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced.

Sanchez will be tested "without delay" for the virus, and will "respect the quarantine until December 24," which will be 10 days since he met with Macron in Paris, his office said in a statement.

Macron tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the French presidency said, adding that he would now self-isolate for the next week.

Sanchez cancelled all items on his agenda for the coming days, starting with his attendance at a ceremony on Thursday at which King Felipe is to open an exhibition.

The Socialist leader attended a number of events in Paris on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, including a lunch with Macron.

Last March, Sanchez' wife and several government ministers were infected with the coronavirus during a strict lockdown to combat the pandemic.

Spain has been one of the countries in Europe hardest hit by the virus, with an official toll of over 48,000 dead from 1.7 million cases.