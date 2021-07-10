UrduPoint.com
Spanish PM Presents Govt Reshuffle To King: Statement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

Spanish PM presents govt reshuffle to king: statement

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has presented to the king a reshuffle of his government, grouping Socialists with the radical left Podemos, ahead of a formal announcement later on Saturday, the government said in a statement.

Sanchez "is currently at the Zarzuela Palace informing His Majesty the King of the composition of his new government," the statement said. Sanchez is due to make a formal announcement around 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

More Stories From Miscellaneous

