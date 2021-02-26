UrduPoint.com
Spanish PM Says He Rejects Former King's 'uncivic Behaviour'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Spanish PM says he rejects former king's 'uncivic behaviour'

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday that he shared Spaniards' "rejection" of former king Juan Carlos' "uncivic behaviour".

"An institution is not being judged," Sanchez said, after the former monarch's lawyers confirmed he had settled a debt of nearly 4.4 million Euros ($5.3 million) with the Spanish tax authorities.

"What is being questioned is the behaviour of a person," the prime minister added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

