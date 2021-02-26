(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday that he shared Spaniards' "rejection" of former king Juan Carlos' "uncivic behaviour".

"An institution is not being judged," Sanchez said, after the former monarch's lawyers confirmed he had settled a debt of nearly 4.4 million Euros ($5.3 million) with the Spanish tax authorities.

"What is being questioned is the behaviour of a person," the prime minister added.