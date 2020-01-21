UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish PM To Meet Head Of Catalan Separatist Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Spanish PM to meet head of Catalan separatist government

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Spain's prime minister has said he will meet the head of Catalonia's separatist government in early February, although discussion on any independence referendum will be off the table.

The meeting will come ahead of negotiations between Quim Torra's regional government and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aimed at finding a way out of the political crisis that has rocked Spain since 2017 after a disputed referendum in the northeastern region.

Catalonia's oldest and largest separatist party, the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), demanded the talks about the region's place within Spain in exchange for its abstention in a confidence vote earlier this month that saw Sanchez sworn in for another term.

"What we want is that they end with a vote on the part of the Catalan population on an agreement," the socialist leader said Monday of the negotiations, without specifying if this deal could be on a new form of autonomy.

But he excluded any referendum on Catalan independence, telling public television that any vote would be a "vote on agreement, not on division".

While the agreement between the Socialists and the ERC calls for an "open dialogue of all proposals", experts say any independence referendum would not be legal under the current Spanish constitution.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Vote Independence Spain February 2017 TV All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 21, 2020 in Pakistan

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

9 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

11 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

12 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.