UrduPoint.com

Spanish PM, US Embassy Targeted In Wave Of Letter Bombs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Spanish PM, US embassy targeted in wave of letter bombs

Madrid, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Spanish police were investigating Thursday a series of letter bombs sent to targets including the prime minister and the US embassy, similar to one which went off at the Ukrainian embassy, hurting a staff member.

The interior ministry revealed that an envelope with "pyrotechnic material" had arrived at Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's official residence on November 24. It was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Spain's High court meanwhile announced it had broadened an initial investigation over the Ukraine embassy letter bomb to cover the all the other incidents.

Both announcements came a day after the security officer at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid suffered a light injury to one hand while opening a letter bomb addressed to the Ukrainian ambassador, an incident that prompted Kyiv to boost security at its embassies worldwide.

That letter, like the others discovered, arrived by regular mail.

Later in the evening, a second "suspicious postal shipment" was intercepted at the headquarters of military equipment firm Instalaza in the northeastern city of Zaragoza, the interior ministry said.

Instalaza makes the grenade launchers that Spain donates to Ukraine.

Then on Thursday morning letter bombs arrived and at the defence ministry; and at an air base in Torrejon de Ardoz, just outside Madrid, from where weapons donated by Spain are sent to Ukraine.

"The characteristics of the envelopes, as well as their content, are similar in the five cases," Spain's Secretary of State of Security, Rafael Perez, told journalists.

"There are signs that indicate that the letters came from Spanish territory, but I insist we must be prudent...we are at the beginning of the investigation." A few hours after he spoke the interior ministry said another letter "with similar characteristics as the others" had been intercepted at the US embassy in Madrid.

- 'Terrorist methods' - Ukraine's ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, appeared to blame Russia for the letter bomb at its embassy.

"We are well aware of the terrorist methods of the aggressor country," he said during an interview late Wednesday with Spanish public television.

"Russia's methods and attacks require us to be ready for any kind of incident, provocation or attack," he added.

But in a statement Thursday, Russia's embassy in Spain said: "Any threat or terrorist act, especially those that target a diplomatic mission, is to be totally condemned." The letter to the defence ministry was addressed to Defence Minister Margarita Robles. The one sent to the air base was meant for a European Union satellite centre located there.

That centre supports the bloc's foreign and security policy by gathering information from satellite imagery, according to its website.

After scanning the envelope that arrived at the air base by X-ray, security officers determined it contained "a mechanism", the ministry statement said. Police were still analysing the envelope.

- 'Soaked in red liquid' - In Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said three embassies had now received threatening letters.

The letters had not contained explosives but another substance, he added, saying only that they had been "soaked in red liquid".

Kuleba has already ordered the strengthening of security at all of their embassies, the country's foreign ministry said Wednesday after the letter bomb went off at the embassy in Madrid.

Spain's interior minister said it had ordered increased security measures at all embassies and consulates in the country, as well as "other sites that require special protection".

Security had already been boosted in February after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition to sending arms to help Ukraine, Spain is training Ukrainian troops as part of a European Union programme and providing humanitarian aid.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Defence Minister Police Interior Ministry Ukraine Russia Interior Minister European Union Zaragoza Madrid Spain February November TV All From Court

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

6 hours ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

9 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

9 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

9 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.