Spanish PM vows to 'restore order' in Ceuta

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed Tuesday to "restore order" in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after thousands of migrants arrived there from neighbouring Morocco.

"We will restore order in the city and in our borders as soon as possible," he said, adding he would visit Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's other north African enclave, later on Tuesday.