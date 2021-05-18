UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish PM Vows To 'restore Order' In Ceuta

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Spanish PM vows to 'restore order' in Ceuta

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez vowed Tuesday to "restore order" in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta after thousands of migrants arrived there from neighbouring Morocco.

"We will restore order in the city and in our borders as soon as possible," he said, adding he would visit Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's other north African enclave, later on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Ceuta Melilla Spain Morocco From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council ..

2 minutes ago

Finland Ratifies Participation in EU's $916Bln Eco ..

38 seconds ago

Spain Returns 1,500 Out of 6,000 Migrants From Ceu ..

40 seconds ago

Father , two sons killed over property dispute

41 seconds ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 ..

43 seconds ago

Supreme Court accepts KP Govt petition against PHC ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.