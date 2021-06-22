UrduPoint.com
Spanish PM Wants Catalan Pardons To Open 'new Era'

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM



Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :In pardoning nine Catalan separatists over the failed 2017 independence bid, Spain wants to end division and open a new chapter with the pro-independence government of Catalonia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

"With this act, we want to open a new era of dialogue and reconciliation, and end once and for all the division and confrontation," he said.

