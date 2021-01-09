UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Police Seize Record 830,000 Ecstasy Tabs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Spanish police seize record 830,000 ecstasy tabs

Barcelona, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Spanish police said Friday they had seized a record 827,000 ecstasy tablets as well as other narcotics in what they called "the biggest ever seizure of synthetic drugs" in Spain.

In a joint operation, the Guardia Civil and the National Police smashed "the main international criminal organisation behind the production and supply of most of the synthetic drugs in Spain", they said in a joint statement.

Synthetic drugs are manufactured using man-made chemicals rather than natural ingredients.

Eleven people were arrested on charges of drug trafficking and belonging to a criminal organisation, including the organisation's Dutch boss.

As well as the ecstasy tabs, police also seized 76 kilos (167 Pounds) of speed, 39.

5 kilos of crystal meth and 217 litres of liquid amphetamine with which they could have produced 738.5 kilos of speed.

They also impounded almost 400 kilos of hashish and marijuana which they were to have exported to The Netherlands to pay for the purchase of the necessary substances to manufacture the drugs at two labs in Barcelona.

The organisation included traffickers from Spain, The Netherlands, Romania, Colombia and Italy and had bases in Barcelona, the southern city of Malaga and the island of Ibiza, all of which are known for having a vibrant nightlife and many dance clubs.

Although Spain is considered one of the main drug gateways to Europe, seizures of synthetic narcotics are uncommon as most traffickers usually deal in cannabis and cocaine.

Related Topics

Police Europe Drugs Malaga Barcelona Spain Italy Romania Colombia Netherlands Criminals All From

Recent Stories

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

15 minutes ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

15 minutes ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

15 minutes ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

18 minutes ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

18 minutes ago

UK probes Google plan to ditch web cookies

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.